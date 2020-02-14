Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 194 ($2.55) on Friday. Sumo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.26. The company has a market cap of $287.64 million and a P/E ratio of 121.25.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

