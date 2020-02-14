Sun Life Financial Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.89.

Shares of SLF traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 458,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,116. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$47.03 and a 1 year high of C$66.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a quick ratio of 1,311.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$62.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,117,636.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

