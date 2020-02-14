Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.416 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. 31,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,221. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

