Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$67.50

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.46.

TSE SLF traded up C$1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$66.27. 932,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$47.03 and a 12-month high of C$66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a current ratio of 1,409.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.78.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$5,117,636.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

