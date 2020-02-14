SunTrust Banks Boosts Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

BKI traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 2.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Knight by 238.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

