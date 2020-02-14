SunTrust Banks Comments on Trivago NV -‘s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trivago in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trivago’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRVG. BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

Shares of TRVG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 92,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,288. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Trivago has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trivago in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trivago in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 149.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,973 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

