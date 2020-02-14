SunTrust Banks Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PEP. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. 3,555,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

