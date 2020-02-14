SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Voya Financial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Voya Financial in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. 7,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

