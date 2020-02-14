Super Zero (SERO) Market Cap Hits $33.17 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $33.17 million and $27.01 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero's total supply is 228,692,320 coins. Super Zero's official website is sero.cash. Super Zero's official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

