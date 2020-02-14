Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.17. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $171.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGC. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

