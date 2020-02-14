Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Acquires $136,200.00 in Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,521,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SSSS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. 65,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 million and a P/E ratio of 22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 11.7%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,128,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $10,483,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $349,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.