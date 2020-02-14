Svb Leerink Comments on Sanofi SA’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Svb Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year. Svb Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNY. Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,620 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $47,060,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,235,000 after buying an additional 337,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sanofi by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

