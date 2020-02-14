SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SVMK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 185,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,138. SVMK has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 35,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,529 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,006 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVMK by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,814 shares during the period. Riverstone Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,226,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SVMK by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 333,745 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

