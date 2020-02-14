Swap (XWP) 1-Day Volume Hits $206,613.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Swap has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Swap has a market cap of $334,201.00 and $206,613.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.