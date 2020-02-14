Swipe (SXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.24 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $84.15 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00013418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.28 or 0.03501760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00042146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003040 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe's total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens.

The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

