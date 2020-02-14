Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Marathon Petroleum worth $125,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 2,541,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

