Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Williams Companies worth $90,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $34,198,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.49. 222,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,517,535. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

