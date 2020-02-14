Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,357,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 583,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Ford Motor worth $114,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,501,000 after buying an additional 694,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ford Motor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,209,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 203,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.09. 24,631,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,034,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 404.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

