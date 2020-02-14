Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of T-Mobile Us worth $102,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $68.16 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

