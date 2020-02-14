Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Sempra Energy worth $131,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $59,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.43. 23,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $113.87 and a 52-week high of $161.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

