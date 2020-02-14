Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.56% of Markel worth $88,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Markel by 128.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,645,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Markel by 874.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Markel by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,758,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

NYSE MKL traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $1,320.75. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,321.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,190.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,155.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $280,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,555,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $1,871,099. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

