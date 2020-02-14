Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Zimmer Biomet worth $96,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $111.17 and a 12 month high of $159.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.