Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,161,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,132,400 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of AT&T worth $983,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 51,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 12,202,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,185,066. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $278.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

