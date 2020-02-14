Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Tyson Foods worth $91,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,040,000 after buying an additional 29,285 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,941,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.57. 884,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,293. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.23.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

