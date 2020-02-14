Swiss National Bank Has $101.59 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.76% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $101,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. 95,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,703. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

