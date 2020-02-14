Swiss National Bank Has $118.16 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of FedEx worth $118,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 128,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

FDX traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.61. 87,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,703. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 754.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.