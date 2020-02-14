Swiss National Bank Has $121.47 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Eversource Energy worth $121,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

ES stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.63. 442,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,653. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $93.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.