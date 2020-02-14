Swiss National Bank Has $122.38 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Valero Energy worth $122,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.95. 164,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,778. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.