Swiss National Bank Has $127.92 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Metlife worth $127,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,980,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,888,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,993,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after purchasing an additional 339,843 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,931. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

