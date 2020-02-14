Swiss National Bank Has $88.44 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270,939 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Baidu worth $88,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 17.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baidu by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 124,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. 139,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.25. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

