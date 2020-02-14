Swiss National Bank Has $88.69 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of SBA Communications worth $88,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $292.06. 194,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,033. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $178.57 and a 52 week high of $293.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 243.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.80.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

