Swiss National Bank Has $94.53 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Sun Life Financial worth $94,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 152.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $49.89. 432,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,221. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

