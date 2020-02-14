Swiss National Bank Has $94.56 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Kellogg worth $94,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 96.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,410,000 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.86. 697,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,947. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

