Swiss National Bank Has $96.03 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,672,751 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 302,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of HP worth $96,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $355,860,000 after buying an additional 2,163,067 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in HP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 721,798 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,941,584 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $60,450,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 244,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

