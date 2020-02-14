Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Hormel Foods worth $93,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,005. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

