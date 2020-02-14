Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of TE Connectivity worth $101,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 635,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

