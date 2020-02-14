Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 263,100 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Walt Disney worth $821,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.37. 4,635,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555,997. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

