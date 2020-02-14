Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Welltower worth $125,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,567. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

