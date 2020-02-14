Swiss National Bank Purchases 127,167 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,167 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Waste Connections worth $105,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.25. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.02.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.