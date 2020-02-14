Swiss National Bank Purchases 142,500 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,999 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.68% of Citrix Systems worth $97,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $140,037.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,781 shares of company stock worth $6,256,886 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTXS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.04. 265,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

