Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.46% of Entergy worth $109,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $134.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.