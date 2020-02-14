Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.61% of Arch Capital Group worth $106,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after buying an additional 535,702 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 122.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 429,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $15,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,254,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after acquiring an additional 321,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 170.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 298,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Insiders sold 48,249 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. 26,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

