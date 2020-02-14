Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of PPG Industries worth $99,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,650. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.44 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

