Swiss National Bank Sells 11,400 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $95,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,843,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.56. 226,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,653. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Citigroup upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,679 shares of company stock worth $38,681,248. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

