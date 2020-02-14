Swiss National Bank Sells 137,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795,786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $111,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.24.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,291. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

