Swiss National Bank Sells 15,000 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Roper Technologies worth $116,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $391.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.98. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $305.65 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.