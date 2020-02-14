Swiss National Bank Sells 15,600 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.70% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $99,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,463,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $2,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,075,042.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,780 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.44. 11,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

