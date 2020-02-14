Swiss National Bank Sells 17,100 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $113,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,770. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $349.71 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

