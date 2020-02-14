Swiss National Bank Sells 21,900 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.60% of Church & Dwight worth $103,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1,312.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 392,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.