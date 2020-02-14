Swiss National Bank Sells 262,100 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,166,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 262,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $134,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $29.23. 883,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.